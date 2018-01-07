Alargan International to Inaugurate Argania in the Booming Retail Area of Shuwaikh

ALARGAN International Real Estate Company is a leading real estate company based in Kuwait and focused on the development of affordable and middle-income housing in the GCC. The company strives to integrate its motto, ‘Life… As You Love It’, across its projects by creating “live, work, play and savor” environments that present a unique lifestyle experience. The company also endeavors to pass on its sustainability values to the community by including green and energy efficient initiatives in its projects. ALARGAN is the only company in Kuwait to obtain the Platinum rating for the LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certification, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). ALARGAN follows a balanced investment strategy, and tries to seize opportunities with stable and superior returns based on the market’s investment cycle. Its projects are diverse and located across the Gulf region, including the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, delivering popular hotels resorts, widely visited shopping and food destinations, large development communities, and middle-income level residential housing.
Contact Information:
ARGAN Business Park,
Free Trade Zone,
Shuwaikh (Block F25 - F41)
P.O Box 8904
Salmiyah, 22060
Kuwait