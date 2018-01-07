Alargan International to Inaugurate Argania in the Booming Retail Area of Shuwaikh

Khaled Al-Mashaan, ALARGAN International Real Estate Company CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Introducing its third conceptual retail destination in Kuwait, ALARGAN International Real Estate Company today announced the upcoming opening of the ARGANIA commercial complex, a concept inspired by Moroccan architecture and housing a mix of unique tenants in the booming retail area of Shuwaikh.

With a leasable space of 1,950 square meters, ARGANIA stands out with an open-air design and fountains, breaking away from the industrial blocks surrounding it. The concept inspires its name from the Argan tree and its design from the tree’s roots in Morocco, delivering a unique escape that provides customers with a serene, eye-pleasing environment, far from the hustle of daily routine.

ALARGAN International Real Estate Company CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Khaled Al-Mashaan, said: “We continue to deliver on our motto of developing projects designed to provide their tenants and visitors with a life as they love it. ARGANIA is inspired by the traditional Moroccan architecture to create an atmosphere that disconnects from the fast-paced businesses around it, gathering segments of the community in a versatile setting that adapts to seasons and offers enclosed, air-conditioned walkways in the summer, and open, lively movement in the cooler months.”

When entering ARGANIA, visitors are met with a semi-open, Moroccan themed courtyard, bisected by a clear, blue waterway running the length of the open space and ending in a traditional Moroccan fountain in the middle of the courtyard where fine marbles are highlighted using Moroccan chevron patterns. Around the courtyard, the versatile and season-adapting setting of ARGANIA enables visitors to enjoy indoor and outdoor seating all-year long.

The development houses a tenant mix that caters to every demographic, including famed restaurants such as JUMO café, BIS by Baker and Spice, Sage and Butter, Scape Café, Mayyas, The Diet Shop and Demi Concept, as well as retails outlets such as Ville de Fleurs, Health Planet and Byol Boutique. ARGANIA also holds an exhibition hall and open areas where numerous events and activities are planned throughout the year, allowing small to medium business and seasonal events to take place in the unique atmosphere of the development and ensuring a continued vibrant traffic.