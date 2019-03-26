Apollo Hospitals Group Reinforces Its Presence at ‘Best of Indian Healthcare Expo 2019’ Held in Kuwait

Apollo Hospitals Group has been an instrumental force in shaping the private healthcare sector in India, and we aim to continue the positive momentum, by expanding our services to other parts of the country as well as the Middle East.

Apollo Hospitals Group, India participated at the ‘Best of Indian Healthcare Expo 2019, held in Kuwaitrecently. The two-day expo was held by the Indian Embassy, in association with the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF), Kuwait Medical Association (KMA), Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The mega event was inaugurated by Undersecretary of Ministry of Health H.E Dr. Mustafa Redha, and also witnessed the presence of H.E Shri. K. Jeeva Sagar, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, representatives of various Indian healthcare providers, as well as several other VIPs and dignitaries.

“Apollo Hospitals Group has been an instrumental force in shaping the private healthcare sector in India, and we aim to continue the positive momentum, by expanding our services to other parts of the country as well as the Middle East. We aim to reach out to the NRI community settled in Kuwait and other countries for specialised care.The event is a great platform to highlight our clinical bandwidth hand to network with professionals from the healthcare fraternity in the country” said Ms Shubhra Singhal, Resident Representative( Middle East), Apollo Hospitals Group, India.

She interacted with the crowd and shared information on medical travel opportunities and treatment options available in India for super specialty care

It has been observed that each year millions of people travel overseas looking for best quality affordable medical treatments for themselves or their loved ones, and Kuwaiti citizens are no exception. It is estimated that the country spends in excess of a billion dollars annually to treat citizens abroad, while hundreds more seek overseas medical care at their own expense.

“Healthcare is a shared responsibility and connecting with individuals around the world will help us envisage this journey successfully. Our participation at this mega

event in Kuwait not only aims to introduce our advanced new facility to the residents of the country, but also aims to connect to larger communities,” added Ms Singhal

The Indian community is the largest expat segment in the Kuwait, with 560,547 individuals working in the country.Through its participation at the event,Apollo Hospitals Group aims to provide quality, effective and affordable treatment options to Indians residing in Kuwait, as well as other communities from all over the world.