Arjaan by Rotana Welcomes Guests to Celebrate the Festive Spirit

Arjaan by Rotana, Dubai’s finest hotel apartments located in Media City invites guests to experience the wonders of the magical festive season throughout the month. The hotel ushers in the festive season with a calendar full of meticulously crafted dining menus, exclusive packages and entertainment for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In sync with the Christmas cheer Skylight Café welcomes guests for a Christmas Eve dinner from 6.30 pm to 10.30pm and Christmas Day lunch from 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm. The menu features a wide variety of festive delights with unlimited soft beverages all for AED 199 per person. Throughout the season, the hotel will be adorned in festive décor and cheerful tunes will entertain guests as they enjoy Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve menus.

Ring in the New Year in style with Skylight specially designed New Year’s Eve menu, from 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm. discover a variety of popular culinary styles and enjoy an exciting evening with midnight countdown and a spectacular fireworks display, all for AED 260 per person. New Year’s Day Brunch will also be served from 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm for AED 199 per person, accompanied by the hotel’s signature dishes and free-flowing soft beverages.

Arjaan by Rotana welcomed the festive cheer with the tree lighting ceremony earlier this month, on 12th December. The event gathered guests from top management, staff and in-house visitors over a delicious festive buffet and exciting on-ground activities.

