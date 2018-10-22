AUC Introduces New Graduate Programs In Global Public Health, Education

AUC introduced a Master of Global Public Health.

The American University in Cairo (AUC) introduced a new PhD specialization and two master degrees in the fields of global public health and education to its academic portfolio this semester. In the field of health, AUC introduced a Master of Global Public Health (MPH), with concentrations in global public health policy and management, environmental health and precision health, as well as a PhD in Applied Sciences with a specialization in global public health. This is in addition to its pre-existing interdisciplinary PhD specializations in biotechnology, chemistry, computer science and nanotechnology.

The MPH and the PhD in applied sciences are both under the new Institute of Global Health and Human Ecology, an interdisciplinary initiative launched by the School of Sciences and Engineering (SSE), but designed to include stakeholders across AUC. The School of Global Affairs and Public Policy is an early partner in this endeavor.

Hassan El-Fawal, dean of the School of Sciences and Engineering, envisions the SSE programs giving students exposure to a range of fields, from the sciences, engineering, social and behavioral sciences to policy and communications -- empowering graduates with the skills they need to create sustainable solutions.

"You need to have that dialogue across disciplines, to go out from the laboratory and into the community," El-Fawal affirmed.

As for the field of education, The Graduate School of Education is directing a Master of Education (MEd) in teaching and learning and co-directing a graduate diploma in inclusive education. These new programs embody AUC's tradition of interdisciplinary collaboration, offering students a blend of technical and holistic instruction.

The Master of Education, only offered in an online or blended format, includes topics such as the fundamentals of curriculum design, educational psychology and assessment of student learning.

The graduate diploma in inclusive education is a joint program between the Department of International and Comparative Education and the Department of Psychology. This interdisciplinary program focuses on how schools and classrooms are designed to be inclusive to students of different abilities and backgrounds.

Heba El-Deghaidy, chair of the Department of the International and Comparative Education at the Graduate School of Education, highlighted how taking an interdisciplinary approach to inclusive education will enhance the program. "This program is unique because it is interdisciplinary, and that will give students a chance to approach their studies from a variety of perspectives."