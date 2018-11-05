AUC Signs Academic Agreement With Harvard University

The American University in Cairo

The American University in Cairo (AUC), recently signed an agreement with Harvard University to establish long-term relations and increase cooperation, especially between Harvard and AUC's Egyptology Departments. As part of the new partnership, AUC will be hosting a Harvard PhD student in Spring 2019. This will be an opportunity for the student to study with AUC's distinguished Egyptology Department and get field experience.

AUC President Francis Ricciardone describes the significance of this agreement for both universities. "Bringing back Americans and others to study, teach, and do research in Egypt and at AUC is a top priority in our quest for excellence as ‘Egypt's global university,’” he explained. “Our current students, faculty and staff know the many unique attractions of this great country and our fine University. And, as AUC and Harvard have just agreed -- what better field to advance this precise purpose than Egyptology?"

Egyptology is the scientific study of history and culture in ancient Egypt. Salima Ikram, professor and unit head in AUC's Department of Egyptology, believes that this exchange will expand what both school’s Egyptology departments can offer their students.

"It’s good for Harvard to have this relationship with AUC, they will make a wonderful complement. We have the on the ground research and they have the professor at the forefront of digital Egyptology," she said.

Ikram refers to Peter Der Manuelian, Philip J. King professor of Egyptology in the Department of Anthropology and the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations at Harvard University, director of the Harvard Semitic Museum and founding director of The Giza Project, an international collaboration based at Harvard, serving as a free database for research materials and archaeological records pertaining to the Pyramids and Egypt's Giza Plateau. This digital teaching tool serves as an important resource for the field.

Manuelian thinks the new agreement will enhance Harvard's Egyptology studies.

"We are very excited about this new collaborative exchange agreement between Harvard and AUC, and look forward to increased 'traffic' on this two-way street between Cairo and Cambridge," said.