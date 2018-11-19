Avaya Presents Solutions for Egypt’s Growing Services Economy at Cairo ICT

The technology conference will take place at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre from November 25-28.

Avaya Holdings Corp. has announced its participation at the Cairo ICT 2018 conference, where it will present cutting-edge technologies that enable impactful customer and employee experiences. The technology conference will take place at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre from November 25-28.

The company will demonstrate a number of industry-first platforms that unify Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC), enabling the seamless transition of communications between customer-facing employees and internal teams. Avaya will also showcase the world’s first Social Network for Chatbots, a huge step forward in customer self-service, as well as several industry-specific use cases that highlight innovations in workflows, customer engagement and customer relationship management.

Fadi Hani, Vice President for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Avaya, said: “The ICT market in Egypt is growing by leaps and bounds as the country continues to adopt smart, connected business solutions. At the same time, organizations are increasingly looking to deliver more rewarding and consistent customer experiences through the use of technology. These experiences are key to driving customer loyalty, while also boosting employee productivity and engagement. Avaya’s strengths in this arena are built upon years of experience working with businesses of all sizes in Egypt to seize the opportunities of the connected world.”

Avaya is one of two companies named a Worldwide Leader in both Contact Center Infrastructure and Unified Communications by Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrants. Avaya’s leadership position and firm commitment to open, standards-based cooperation have allowed it to accelerate its innovation agenda, working closely with customers and partners in Egypt and beyond to merge the communications and customer-facing aspects of business for a unified enterprise experience.

Indeed, Avaya’s customer-centric approach to innovation will be on full display at Cairo ICT 2018. Present at the Avaya stand will be several of the company’s technology alliance partners and customers. These organizations have worked with Avaya to develop use cases that employ cutting-edge technologies―including AI, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, automation and data analytics—that help to solve real-world business challenges. At Avaya’s stand, visitors from the hospitality, healthcare, banking and financial services, and government sectors will find solutions designed to enhance communication workflows, employee efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Avaya will be located at stand 4C3 in Halls 3 & 4 at Egypt International Exhibition Centre during Cairo ICT 2018.