Bank Sohar Appoints Mr. Khalil Al Hedaifi as Chief Retail Banking Officer

Bank Sohar has recently appointed Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi as its Chief Retail Banking Officer. Starting 1st October Al Hedaifi undertook the role of spearheading the bank’s retail business, furthering the success of its strategy to inspire sustainable growth with added value for customers.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar, said, “We are pleased to welcome Khalil to the executive team. Khalil is a qualified professional and possesses extensive experience of almost two decades in retail banking space. At Bank Sohar, we have embarked on a transformational journey to become a leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities and people to prosper and grow. Khalil's proven record in leading high performance teams will help advance our strategic agenda and continue to grow and strengthen the performance of our retail banking business. On behalf of the rest of Bank Sohar family, I would like to congratulate Khalil on his appointment and wish him success"

The appointment of Mr. Khalil Al Hedaifi falls in-line with the bank’s hiring strategy, which is best demonstrated by its exemplary Omanisation rate of over 90%. In keeping with the continued increase of seasoned local talent and the national agenda, Bank Sohar is committed to the appointment of Omanis in all positions and especially in top management levels.

Upon his appointment, Al Hedaifi said, “Bank Sohar’s growing retail portfolio demonstrates exciting and innovative propositions, and with this level of momentum in enhancing its service delivery, committing to brand promises on efficiency, it gives me great pleasure to come on-board and work with one of the industry’s leading teams. I thank the bank for this wonderful opportunity and look forward to exploring fresh opportunities and instilling new levels of banking excellence in Bank Sohar’s existing solutions that would have a positive impact on the overall customer experience”.

Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi joins Bank Sohar with over 18 years of experience in banking with notable expertise in retail, wealth management, strategic planning, product and people Management. Al Hedaifi holds an MBA from Northampton University in the United Kingdom and commenced his role at Bank Sohar following his position as DGM and Deputy Chief Retail Banking Officer in one of the local banks.