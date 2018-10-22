Bank Sohar Launches New ATM in Al Hail South

Bank Sohar

Expanding its operational network of ATMs alongside its branch network to boost customer convenience, Bank Sohar has introduced a new offsite ATM at Mars Hypermarket in Al Hail (South) as one of the area’s highest footfall locations.

Commenting on the new facility, Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Sohar, said, “Our commitment to enhance customers’ banking experience is multifaceted, ranging from upgrades in service efficiency to the accessibility of Bank Sohar facilities, all of which work in tandem with a view to positively impact our valued customers in everyday circumstance. Bank Sohar’s ATM network is at the core of its retail operation based on the growing number of services customers can now conduct at ATMs. In what we have themed ‘The Year of You’, our market engagement strategy has been tailored to place customers at the heart of everything we do, and by launching the new offsite facility we continue to deliver the added value customers deserve in our mission to achieve banking excellence”.

The bank’s growing ATM network falls under a broader strategy to expand service delivery channels on a national scale. ATMs at Buraimi, Shinas and Khasab borders offer customers - and other users - ‘Dirhams Dispensing’ services, adding immense convenience to business travellers transacting across the border on a regular basis, as well as customers visiting the United Arab Emirates. Bank Sohar customers can also enjoy cash withdrawal services at over 1,000 ATM facilities across the Sultanate under the ‘OmanNet’ platform for added convenience.

On-site ATMs at Bank Sohar branches offer cash withdrawal and depository services allowing customers to perform cash management 24/7 without having to visit branches during working hours. Earlier this year, Bank Sohar installed five ATMs in high footfall localities, notably Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC) in Sohar, Marmul Travel and Tours’ Head Office in Al Khuwair, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat, Muscat International Airport’s Arrivals Hall, and Lulu Hypermarket in Rustaq.

Reinforcing its delivery of convenient and secure access points for customers, Bank Sohar’s also offers customers an array of e-channels encompassing SMS, Internet Banking, Oman’s banking sector first interactive e-statement service, and a specialised mobile banking application for Android and iOS. The bank has further implemented the Mobile Payment Clearing and Switching System (MpClear) under the Central Bank of Oman to enable immediate fund transfers for customers using their app on smart devices.