Bank Sohar Launches a New Social Media Competition

Promoting the safety and wellbeing of the student communities of Oman, Bank Sohar has launched a new social media competition focused on raising awareness on kids’ safety and wellbeing throughout their school day, covering various aspects such as healthy food, time management, safe commuting, exercising, and healthy sleep habits. The bank launched the contest on its official social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using #KidsWellbeingCompetition.The contest observes 10 questions over 10 days of engagement between the bank and its online audience starting on 4th November, giving participants a chance to win shopping vouchers worth in total OMR 2,000 for 10 lucky winners.

After the competition concludes, eligible participants will enter into a computerized draw where ten lucky winners will be contacted via direct message on the relevant social media platform for details on when and where to collect their prizes. To become eligible, participants must follow Bank Sohar’s account on the social media network they wish to enter from whilst using the hashtag #KidsWellbeingCompetition to post their answers.

Commenting on the bank’s competition, Mr Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Senior AGM and Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, said, “Building on the previous initiatives we launched to support local communities and empower individuals, especially children, we employed the modern means of communications to raise awareness in an engaging and exciting manner. We are pleased to have launched this new competition that tackles different scenarios in a child’s daily life starting from the moment they wake up, get ready to go to school, until their bedtime highlighting the right and wrong habits. We hope that every participant in this competition becomes an ambassador spreading awareness in their own communities, hence I call upon everyone to participate and benefit from the provided information and I wish them all the best of luck”.

Bank Sohar’s social media competitions continue to prove successful in establishing strong ties with its customers and the general public. This competition is the fourth conducted by the bank in 2018, after the most recent offering football fans an opportunity to bag some valuable gadgets during the world cup. The bank has reported a strong increase in its number of followers during popular social media contests, including one during Ramadan, as well as another concerning the history of the Sultanate and its royal heritage. Utilizing the bank’s boost in online popularity it has raised its direct engagement with local stakeholders to spread awareness on Bank Sohar’s CSR philosophies and its participation in causes of importance to society in Oman.