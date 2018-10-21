Bank Sohar Promises Credit Card Issuance in 24 Hours

Bank Sohar has committed to process applications and issue Gold, Platinum, Signature, Infinite, and Internet credit cards in 24 hours.

Furthering its commitment to banking excellence in-line with its customer-centric strategy, Bank Sohar has committed to process applications and issue Gold, Platinum, Signature, Infinite, and Internet credit cards in 24 hours. This comes as part of a larger campaign building on the bank’s commitment to improve service turnaround-times as it meets the demands of modern lifestyles and customer requirements.

Commenting on the bank’s new commitment, Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar, said, “As part of our endeavour to be the most customer centric bank in Oman, the comprehensive customer-centric strategy in-play has delivered another market leading promise as we work to enhance customers’ banking experience. Bank Sohar remains firmly committed to excellence and has as such extended its focus on streamlining turnaround times in the delivery of its leading product portfolio. The bank’s commercial success is centered on its flexibility and passion for best practice with a firm commitment to raising the bar on service quality as we endeavour to give customers the value they deserve”.

Bank Sohar’s on-going efficiency campaign has covered an ever-growing range of products and services in its work for banking excellence, including a 5 minute promise with opening new accounts, the approval and completion of procedures of Personal Loan applications within 24 hours, and housing loans in 72 hours, and a 30 minute turnaround time on letters of credit and guarantee for corporate customers.

On the recent commitment, Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Sohar, said, “We are committed to providing best-in-class efficiency and services standards of repute as we meet our valued customers’ financial requirements. Whatever our cards are requested for, be it local or international purchases, travel, online purchases or others, Bank Sohar has opened the door to new possibilities by centring this latest service enhancement on the lives of its retail customers”.

Adding more value to customers’ experience with its credit cards, Bank Sohar works to continuously introduce exciting promotions. The recent credit card promotions were well received by the market, including its ‘Free for Life’ campaign, and the Summer Mukaaf’aat Al Mumayaz promotion. The latter concluded its popular summer promotion by distributing 200,000 points to 20 lucky customers spending on Platinum, Signature, and Infinite Credit Cards. Combining security and convenience, each of Bank Sohar’s credit cards is tailor-made with added value propositions that deliver a host of benefits, including access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide and free travel insurance.

