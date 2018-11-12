Bank Sohar Promises Immediate Issuance of Life Insurance Policies

The Term Life and Personal Accident Insurance plans offer coverage on death, disabilities, hospitalization and repatriation from anywhere in the world.

Delivering on its commitment to banking excellence through increased efficiency in service delivery turnaround times, Bank Sohar has promised immediate policy issuance on its complete range of life insurance products for eligible customers. Bank Sohar’s initiative aims to provide its customers with the immediate benefits of market leading life insurance products combined with convenience to meet the demands of modern lifestyles.

Commenting on the bank’s latest service guarantee, Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Bank Sohar’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, said, “As we work towards becoming Oman’s most customer-centric bank, we continue to extend our portfolio of services and raise the bar on efficiency to add value to our customers’ banking experience. Our broad range of life insurance products is now easier to purchase amidst a broader range of financial facilities and quality banking services, offering our customers more convenience and excellence in the year we have themed the ‘Year of You’ to cater to their fast-changing modern lifestyles.”

With the aim to accommodate a broad spectrum of customers’ needs and market demands, Bank Sohar through Arabia Falcon Insurance Company has introduced an array of life insurance products to safeguard customer’s and their families’ financial wellbeing.

The Term Life and Personal Accident Insurance plans offer coverage on death, disabilities, hospitalization and repatriation from anywhere in the world. The Critical Illness and Female cancer insurance products provide a lumpsum payout upon diagnosis of up to any of the covered 32 Critical illnesses or 7 Female cancers. The Domestic Helper Insurance plan has been designed to help reduce the impact of death or hospitalisation of support staff like house maid, driver, office housekeeping staff, gardener etc. The Hospital Cash benefit offers protection from unplanned and sudden expenses that may not be covered under Health or any other insurance plan. The Education Shield plan helps your children get the education you planned for them, even if you are not there.

These products offer the flexibility to choose from multiple plans, allowing customers to select the sum insured suitable to your financial requirements at a very nominal price. Keeping it’s customers’ interest at the core, as always, the Bank has put in place a convenient and seamless process of policy issuance and renewal to ensure continuity of cover at all times, subject to timely payment of premium by the customer.

This new initiative comes as part of a larger campaign to streamline service delivery with proactive changes to enhance customer convenience, including a five minute promise for opening new accounts, the approval and completion of Personal Loan applications within 24 hours, housing loans in 72 hours, and retail credit cards within issuance within 24 hours from the time of application, and extended opening hours on evenings and weekends at Bank Sohar’s branch in Oman Avenues Mall.

