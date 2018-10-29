Bank Sohar Serves Thousands With One Minute Mobile Banking Solution

Customers of Bank Sohar can register for the service after downloading the app from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

Bringing greater convenience to its customers in the pursuit of banking excellence, Bank Sohar’s One Minute Mobile Banking app continues to grow in popularity now serving tens of thousands across the nation. Amidst the market’s increasing demand for efficient digital solutions, the bank’s facility delivers a comprehensive suite of retail services for customers on the go, anywhere, anytime.

Reducing turnaround times on everyday transactions with the promise of absolute security, the app allows users to monitor their financial affairs with real-time overviews on account balances, in addition to granting access to e-statements, cheque book request services, and fixed deposit renewals. Customers can further transfer funds in Oman, as well as to the Indian Subcontinent, top-up prepaid mobile phones, and pay utility or credit card bills due to the bank’s integration of the Mobile Payment Clearing (MPClear) and Switching System.

Commenting on the facility, Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar, said, “We are firmly committed to raising the bar on service excellence and as such have extended our focus on streamlining turnaround times in the delivery of a market leading product portfolio with a focus on technology. As a key feature of our ever-extending e-channels the one-minute banking facility helps customers to complete everyday financial transactions in-line with the commitment to increased efficiency as Oman’s most customer centric bank, offering a safe, secure, and seamless interface tailored for their convenience”.

Customers of Bank Sohar can register for the service after downloading the app from Google Play or Apple’s App Store, with tailored versions for both Android and iOS available in English and Arabic. Since its launch, Bank Sohar One-Minute Mobile App has witnessed great engagement from customers who now use it to complete banking transfers within the bank or to other banks.