Bank Sohar Supports Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association

Empowering local communities towards a more prosperous future, Bank Sohar’s CSR programme ‘Sohar Al Attaa’ has extended support to Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association (OHBDA) in its mission to enhance the health of local communities by raising awareness on genetic disorders. The bank’s contribution has been utilized by the association towards the purchase of blood test equipment as well as the production of key communication material that will be used in their ongoing national awareness campaigns reaching out to the masses.

The support cheque was presented to Dr Hilal Saeed Al Shidhani, Chairman of Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association, by Mr Mazin Mahmoud Al Raisi, Senior Assistant General Manager of Marketing and Customer Experience at Bank Sohar’s Head Office. During the visit, Dr Al Shidhani highlighted that Oman’s profile on genetic disorders continues to outline the requirement for additional specialized support and continued investment.

Commenting on Bank Sohar’s commitment to contribute to the cause, Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Bank Sohar’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, said, “Bank Sohar’s extended support to OHBDA seeks to enable the organisation in its mission to empower Oman’s healthcare sector and valued segments of local communities in achieving a greater understanding of the respective issues. Our work with the association is part of a bigger CSR agenda to support those in need with sustainable community benefits in mind. We applaud the commitment of the association and its volunteers to raising the wellbeing standards of the people in Oman, and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

The bank’s previous engagements with the organisation have supported the purchase of essential medical equipment and further allocated funds that have gone towards research aiming to improve the quality of care and therein raise the health of local communities.

Dr Hilal Said Al Shidhani, Chairman of Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association, commented, “Research suggests that a good percentage of the world's population carry genes responsible for haemoglobin related maladies. On a more local scale, the level of concern is very high as hereditary blood disorders, such as Sickle Cell Anemia, Thalassemia, and G6PD are widespread in Oman, and the need for treatment following early identification is profound. We sincerely thank Bank Sohar for their support and cannot overstate the importance of such contributions to Oman’s continued emergence across the healthcare sector”.

Bank Sohar’s social outreach programme ‘Sohar Al Atta’ has collaborated extensively with local entities on initiatives directed towards the health and physical rehabilitation of children in specialised centres, as well as organisations devoted to disability and other philanthropic causes on a national scale. Sohar Al Atta has supported over 30 organisations to-date in its mission to ensure that contributions are carefully evaluated in order to reach the maximum number of people with meaningful contributions that inspire positive change.

Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association is a non-profit organization based in Muscat. OHBDA was instated with the aim of creating awareness amongst the general public on how to avoid the spread of hereditary blood disorders, and provide a wide range of services that support a range of strategic objectives. As a means of enhancing the health of local communities, both present and future, OHBDA supports the work and growth of Oman’s healthcare sector in creating public awareness, tracking services for parents with infants who screen positive for genetic disorders, providing family counselling, as well as coordinating medical support and social services with related organizations and institutions with a growing network of impactful social partnerships.