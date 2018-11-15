Bask in a Line-up of Activities at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh encompasses seven swimming pools for adults, four kids’ pool and a mini aqua park.

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, spectacular lifestyle destination is setting standards of luxury where guests can indulge in an exquisite staycation filled with activities and an abundance of fun that can be best experienced in the company of friends and families.

Boasting an impeccable beach front property on the coastline of the Gulf of Aqaba, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh encompasses seven swimming pools for adults, four kids’ pool, a mini aqua park, state-of-the-art fitness center and sports ground facilities, offering a holistic experience for travelers and residents seeking a recreation and relaxation getaway.

The resort also includes personalized indoor and outdoor activity packages featuring a well-maintained sports ground for volleyball, football and basketball, aerobics on land and water, table tennis, darts, billiard, board games, water sports and a diving center. What’s more, the hotel has also crafted enticing packages for kids at the Rixy Club, an ultimate children’s haven that consists of a soft playground, indoor play area, arts and crafts room, cinema, jungle gym, video games, and a line-up of activities that are adjusted to the kids age, interests and abilities, specially curated to keep the tiny tots entertained for hours.

Serkan Husunbeyi, General Manager, said, “Rixos Sharm El Sheikh is a one-stop destination, a world-class resort with bespoke hospitality and services perfect for families and friends to delight in. This property has all the right ingredients for everyone to immerse in, ensuring memorable experiences all throughout their stay.”