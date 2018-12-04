Batelco Launches New Mobile App for Home Broadband and Mobile Services

The integrated Mobile application includes various features and options allowing customers to monitor, manage and upgrade their mobile and home broadband services.

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of its all-in-one mobile and home broadband services App, which is in line with the company’s strategy to provide an exceptional digital customer experience.

The Mobile app will include useful feature tools for Mobile services including package information, package upgrade with ability to add bolt-on, mobile usage history, roaming bolt-on activation, add feature and manage subscription, transfer credit to family or friends, refill SimSim line, bill payment, block spam SMS, and make payment using debit and credit cards.

As for home broadband services, the Mobile app will allow customers to view access package information, usage history, bill and usage information, bill payment and quick pay feature with debit and credit card, call and data usage details.

The Mobile application is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store for download.

Batelco is committed to providing the best customer experience to meet their needs and demands.