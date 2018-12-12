Bawabat Al Sharq Mall Is All Set to Welcome An Exciting Festive Season With ‘Winter Wonderland’

A unique 'Winter Wonderland' takes shape inside the mall packing loads of fun and excitement for kids of ages 2 to 12 years from 15th of December 2018 to 3rd January 2019.

The exciting winter activation aims to keep young visitors engaged and entertained, while shoppers get a chance to win a Volkswagen Teramont.

Modelled like a colorful snow-capped village to recreate the winter ambience, Winter Wonderland will be open every day from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Once inside, children can indulge in making their own snowman.

Kids can experience what it feels like to climb Mount Everest in The Virtual Reality Zone through a sequence of immersive first person locations as they strive to reach the top of the world. There's also a fun-filled Snow Zone where all children can have a wonderful time. The Arts & Crafts Zone lets the kids to simply sit down and choose their favourite fun activity.

Shoppers at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall get a mega chance to shop and win a 2018 Volkswagen Teramont. All they need to do is shop for AED 200 at any of the stores in the mall or AED 400 at Carrefour. The raffle draw for the Volkswagen Teramont will be held on the 3rd of January 2019.