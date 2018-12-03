Book Swap Initiative by City Centre Rotana Doha Succeeds in Bringing Together Qatari Book Connoisseurs

City Centre Rotana Doha hosted the third edition of Book Swap.

With an aim to bring together Qatar book lovers’ community, City Centre Rotana Doha hosted the third edition of Book Swap in association with Qatar’s prominent blog – Lemon & Mint. Hosted at the luxury hotel’s Sama Lounge on December 1, it was all about discussing the prevalent happenings in the country as well as expressing their creative pursuits.

As always, beyond just being a great networking platform, it also propagated its corporate social responsibility (CSR) movement by dedicating this event to support Cat Assistance Team Qatar. Cat Assistance Team (CAT) is a volunteer-based cat rescue group that raises fund to support cat rescue in Qatar. During the event, the attendees donated a small fee for every book they took home and theproceeds went to Cat Assistance Team Qatar.

The entire afternoon was lit with bubbling ideas from these young minds who gathered together to discuss their like-minded interests. One of the attendees, Jennifer Rahmani said, “We had heard a lot about City Centre Rotana’s Book Swap events from our friends. Being a part of this initiative for the first time has filled me with tremendous knowledge and offered me a great learning platform. Giving this a CSR angle is yet another marvel idea by CCRD team as we believe together we have the power to change the society and such small instances can only result in a big bang transformation. In future, we would definitely be a part of the Club where we get empowered and enhance our knowledge base along with doing our bit by associating for a cause.”

On this occasion, Sena Catak - Director of Marketing & Communications, City Centre Rotana Doha, said: “Our association with Lemon & Mint blog has been extremely successful since the start. They bring tremendous insights and connect book lovers to discuss mutual interests and exchange their favorite books. The 3rd edition was once again a huge hit among attendees as it brought them together under one platform and offered them an opportunity to be a part of the noble cause to support Cat Assistance Team in any possible way they can. We, at City Centre Rotana, believe that such events have the power to achieve a significant breakthrough by working in cohesion for a cause. Going ahead, we will keep on taking such initiatives that compel youths to drive societal change.”