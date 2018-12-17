Carrefour Launches Its Webstore in Jordan

Follow > Disable alert for Carrefour Disable alert for Majid Al Futtaim Follow >

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia recently announced the launch of Carrefour’s new online store in Jordan, which will serve all the Jordanian provinces except for Aqaba. The webstore can be accessed at www.Carrefourjordan.com.

The ecommerce platform offers customers a wide range of products; such, as furniture, electronics, TVs, mobile phones, cleaning products and baby-related products at the same value found in stores. Moreover, the same promotions in the stores will be applied on the items sold online. Aimed at increasing Carrefour’s digital footprint in Jordan, the webstore also provides next-day delivery and after-sales support. The delivery service will be free of charge until the end of 2018.

Mr. Alain Enjalbert, the Country Manager of Carrefour Jordan, stated: “The launch of the webstore in Jordan is part of our ongoing efforts to grow our omnichannel business in response to shifting consumer preferences. Customers are offered the same superior shopping experience that they have come to expect from our brick and mortar locations from the comfort of their homes. Our aim is to create great moments for everyone every day and are eager for customers to start using the service.”