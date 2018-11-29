Celebrate a Joyous Festive Season With Arjaan by Rotana’s Exclusive Offers

Experience the festive cheer with Arjaan by Rotana and choose from a wide variety of festive lunches and dinners, New Year packages as well as a 15% off on the best rooms.

Follow > Disable alert for Rotana Follow >

Arjaan by Rotana, Dubai’s finest hotel apartments located in Media City, celebrates the festive season with a list of traditional favourites, premium goodies and classic roasts, available throughout December. Experience the festive cheer with Arjaan by Rotana and choose from a wide variety of festive lunches and dinners, New Year packages as well as a 15% off on the best rooms.

Sky Light Café

Celebrate this festive season with loved ones in a rustic Arabic styled courtyard at Skylight Café, Arjaan by Rotana. Reflecting the unmistakable charm of Arabian Hospitality through a blend of indoor and outdoor design influences, Skylight café launches exclusive dining packages for the year-end celebrations.

In sync with the Christmas cheer Skylight Café welcomes guests for a Christmas Eve dinner from 6.30 pm to 10.30pm and Christmas Day lunch from 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm. The menu features a wide variety of festive delights with unlimited soft beverages all for AED 199 per person. Throughout the season, the hotel will be adorned in festive décor and cheerful tunes will entertain guests as they enjoy Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve menus.

Ring in the New Year in style with Skylight specially designed New Year’s Eve menu, from 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm. discover a variety of popular culinary styles and enjoy an exciting evening with midnight countdown and a spectacular fireworks display, all for AED 260 per person. New Year’s Day Brunch will also be served from 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm for AED 199 per person, accompanied by the hotel’s signature dishes and free-flowing soft beverages.

Add a touch of festive gourmets at home with Skylight take-out treats where guests can pre-order 48 hours prior to pick up. The Roast Whole Turkey of 5-6kg comes with chestnut & sage stuffing, roasted potatoes and sautéed brussels sprout, vegetables, giblet sauce and cranberry sauce for only AED 800. Custom-made festive hampers also make a great choice for festive gifts, opt from Arjaan by Rotana’s specialties including Sponge Yule Log, Christmas Chocolate Cake, Rich Crimson Fruit Cake, Butter Stollen and Christmas Ginger Bread Cookies.

Veranda

Enjoy pool-side dining with Veranda’s newly launched weekend barbeque offers. The al-fresco dining concept, nestled within Arjaan by Rotana offers diners a delightful feast of premium cuts of meat cooked to perfection on the barbeque station served with an array of delicious creations including corn on the cob, rice, french fries, desserts and soft beverages. The promotion also offers pool access priced at just AED 129 per person on Fridays and Saturday from 12 noon to 4pm.

Cilantro

Serving an enticing international menu in a contemporary setting, Cilantro introduces exclusive offers to delight residents and visitors alike. Experience the vibrant and exquisitely abundant dining offers such as the themed Thursday Arabic night priced at AED 139 per person, Friday brunch at AED 129 per person, Friday International night at AED 139 and High Tea at AED 59 per couple only.