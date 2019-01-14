Cisco and ADSSSA Embark on Digital Acceleration Initiatives

During the event

Cisco and Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA) are collaborating on a variety of initiatives to fast-track digitization across sectors including Business Innovation and Smart Cities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The partnership aims to encourage diversification of technical skills and develop secure infrastructure to accelerate economic growth. One such initiative geared towards achieving this is the talent development program. Forming part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program for the UAE, it will focus on three main areas to stimulate job creation: cybersecurity, IT networking and digital skills (IoT).

The talent development program will see a total of 600 people trained and upskilled in digital competency, including ADSSSA employees, Abu Dhabi government employees, UAE nationals and students. Developing talent locally is a key priority of the CDA program. Cisco’s collaboration with ADSSSA on the Abu Dhabi National Training Program is amongst the first CDA initiatives in the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership, H.E Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General of Smart Solutions and Services Authority said: “In line with the strategy focused on enhancing government services in Abu Dhabi, ADSSSA is committed to launching and implementing various innovative initiatives that position the Emirate at the forefront of digital transformation. Our partnership with Cisco today reflects the Authority’s strength and technological capabilities in transforming government services through world-class digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Data Management, Internet of Things and Infrastructure among others.”

Al Saadi added that the cooperation between ADSSSA and Cisco is a result of the Authority's ongoing efforts to develop the government service sector and support digital transformation in Abu Dhabi. She emphasized the importance of training Emiratis as crucial towards realizing the UAE's mission of providing smart and effective government services. Through the program, Cisco and ADSSSA will aim to spark economic growth and improve quality life for citizens of the UAE.

Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East, said, “We are honored to partner with ADSSSA on these initiatives in line with Vision 2021 and support the UAE’s drive towards digitization and economic diversification efforts. Through the training program, we will help close the fast-growing skills gap and develop a sustainable knowledge-based economy.”