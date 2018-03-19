City Centre Rotana Doha Celebrates Mother’s Day

The service at Caramel is accompanied by piano music to provide a relaxing atmosphere, where guests can enjoy a quiet conversation.

Follow > Disable alert for Caramel Disable alert for City Centre Disable alert for Doha Disable alert for Sena Catak Follow >

Caramel”, City Centre Rotana Doha’s lobby lounge and cafe has launched its special offer to celebrate Mother’s Day coinciding on Wednesday 21 March 2018. For the occasion, the 5-star destination is offering a special tailor-made afternoon high tea in an exceptional setting from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. To share the joyful moment with its guests, “Caramel” is offering a special package in addition to 50% discount on the total bill value.

On this occasion, Sena Catak, Director of Marketing & Communications at City Centre Rotana Doha said:” Mother's Day is a dear occasion to our hearts, because this event represents an atmosphere of love and gratitude for the distinguished women in our lives, especially our mothers. Through our special offer at Caramel lobby lounge and café, we want to share with our guests and visitors those special moments”.

“Caramel” offers a variety of espresso, coffees and teas and innovative mocktails. This is in addition to smoothies, shakes and a selection of sandwiches and fresh salads that's made available daily from 6 am till 12 midnight. Breakfast and lunch are also served, besides all sorts of cakes throughout the day. The service at “Caramel” is accompanied by piano music to provide a relaxing atmosphere, where guests can enjoy a quiet conversation at an intimate table or relax in the comfort of a couch while enjoying the lifestyle of City Centre Rotana.