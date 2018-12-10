City Centre Rotana Doha Hosts an Exhibition for Qatari Artists

CCRD - Qatari Artists Exhibition

City Centre Rotana Doha, inaugurated an art painting exhibition by a group of local female artists – Hessa Kalla, Aldana Al Hawbash, Aisha Salem Al Abdallah and Mona Al Anbari, who through a number of their paintings expressed their profound love for Qatar. The opening was graced by prominent community figures, local media, art lovers, bloggers and influencers. The expo is being held at the art gallery area in front of “Teatro” restaurant and will last till the 20th of December 2018.

The exhibition highlighted Qatari talents and their creativity avidly displayed in their paintings. The artwork by these four talented Qatari ladies is a reflection of their patriotism and love for Qatar and is a tribute to the spirit of togetherness and unity demonstrated by Qatar’s residents, locals and expats.

On this occasion, Martin Kendall, General Manager of City Centre Rotana Doha said,” Today we celebrate a group of creative Qatari artists who are keen to share their love and passion for the State of Qatar through an exhibition that showcases their fabulous art work to coincide with the build up to the country's preparations to mark the Qatar National Day. Through their paintings, these Qatari artists are sharing with the diverse communities in Qatar their vision and imagination by relating their paintings with inspirational personalities, heritage and the Qatari culture”.

“At City Centre Rotana Doha we are keen to support talent in general and Qatari ones in particular. This art exhibition is yet another initiative by the hotel to encourage all talents by providing them the perfect environment and platform that matches their outstanding artworks” he added.