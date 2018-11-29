Dubai Outlet Mall Celebrates With 600 Students the 47th UAE National Day by Forming the UAE Flag

To represent the colours of the national flag, the students were dressed in t-shirts provided by Dubai Outlet Mall.

Dubai Outlet Mall, the ultimate value shopping destination collaborated with Dubai- based schools to commemorate the 47th UAE National Day by forming a massive UAE national flag at its premises.

Over 600 students from JSS Private School and Aquila Schools, aged between seven to 11, participated in the exciting formation to create a colossal human flag of almost 13x20 metres. To represent the colours of the national flag, the students were dressed in t-shirts provided by Dubai Outlet Mall.

Mrs Chitra Sharma, Principle of JSS Private School commented: “The 47th UAE National Day celebration in the Year of Zayed is extremely significant to our students, and to be given the opportunity to showcase our patriotic spirit by partaking in this momentous activity has been the perfect way to celebrate. To witness several different nationalities coming together to create the UAE flag is a beautiful signifier of what the UAE stands for as a country, which is unity.”

Vishal Mahajan, Director of Dubai Outlet Mall explained the profound effect of the formation, “Dubai Outlet Mall has always been passionate about creating experiences for the community. To mark the 47th celebrations for the UAE National Day, we wanted to create an opportunity for students to engage and learn through a memorable activity. We are delighted to have hosted one of the largest and most significant flag formations for the participating schools and their students”

In addition to the giant flag formation, Dubai Outlet Mall will host various fun filled and entertaining activities for its shoppers which reflect and celebrate Emirati culture over the National Day weekend.