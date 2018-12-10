Egypt’s Exceptional Rixos Premium Seagate & Rixos Sharm El Sheikh Unveils Exclusive New Year Package

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh

As the time comes to bid farewell to 2018 and welcome 2019 with open arms, what better way to celebrate than with a lavish three-night soirée set out on the resort’s beautiful landscaped gardens draped with palm trees and panoramic views of the Red Sea. As part of its newly launched New Years Package, Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh will be hosting the ultimate New Years bash, set to take place on 30th & 31st of December, and will see an unprecedented lineup of entertainment, a grand gala dinner and five-star hospitality.

The celebrations kick off on 30th December with a smashtastic concert from Amr Diab, and continue on 31 December with electric live performances from world renowned pop stars- Tamer Hosny, Alexandra Stan and DJ Katch. Both will be exclusive for guests staying at Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh. The theatrics of the night will also be turned up a notch with spectacular Fire & Dance shows, a perfect precursor to the highly anticipated Midnight Countdown.

Enhancing the allure of the night is the opulent dinner spread that has been carefully prepared to unite the world on a single platform, serving up tantalising dishes from across the globe, leaving tastebuds utterly satiated. There was also be an enviable dessert station, featuring the A-Z of cakes, puddings, candy and regional sweets.

While children are restricted from entering the concert grounds during the New Years festivities, they will be in the safe hands of a qualified team of professionals at Rixy Club, a kids wonderland that features a cinema, playground, and engaging activities which entertain, educate and inspire. Rixy Club will continue operations till midnight, assuring parents a well-deserved opportunity to enjoy the New Year celebrations.

The Ultra All Inclusive New Years Package offers limitless savings and amazing experiences which include an extravagant three-nights stay in a luxuriant-appointed room in Rixos Sharm El Sheikh or Rixos Premium Seagate, both destinations known for its exceptional design and extravagant Ultra All Inclusive concept. Maximise on convenience with complimentary VIP airport transfer, a 10% discount across all treatments at Anjana Spa, and a VIP welcome in-room; complete with a fresh fruit basket and delectable desserts.

Moreover the properties boast an unmatched location on the coast of the Red Sea, providing guests with innumerable opportunities to experience the beach lifestyle, and offer an exhaustive list of activities such as a visit to its own Aqua Park, Beach Volleyball, Football, Tennis, Pool games, card games, billiards, motorised sports facilities, Aquarobics and access to its state-of-the-art gymnasium.

Commenting on the occasion, Erkan Yildirim, Board Member and Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt said, “Let’s celebrate the New Year together, amidst an atmosphere of love, music, dance and sublime food, all being global symbols for happiness. This year Rixos has outdone itself across every aspect be it entertainment, design, or dining, so guests can expect a historic celebration like no other”.

The package is available on all reservations made through the resort websites (www.sharmelsheikh.rixos.com, www.seagatesharm.rixos.com) and is ultra all inclusive.

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh and Rixos Premium Seagate are a part of Rixos Hotels’ Turkish-inspired collection of luxury resorts, and are two of three properties in Egypt.