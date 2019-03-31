Embark on a Space Expedition at KidZania!

KidZania Kuwait

KidZania Kuwait, the exciting kid-size metropolis, invites all young explorers to join its Space Expedition! Kids can enjoy and learn more about the solar system through a variety of exciting games and activities while on this exciting space expedition.

Space Expedition is a part of “Kids for a Greener World” program which focuses every year on different issues pertaining to the environment, to help children become more responsible towards the planet and contribute to creating a better world. Running from March 21 to May 11 at KidZania, the program is in partnership with Al Anba newspaper and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), KidZania’s Industry Partners.

Children will learn from independent workZhops station across the city; from trying to find a solution to recycle waste from space and conducting experiments, to assisting in developing a space garden. Cadets will first be briefed on their mission and will explore how each planet has its own ecosystem, wildlife and secrets to uncover. Along the way, they will encounter many challenges that they will have to act upon carefully, encouraging strong thinking and problem-solving skills.

Fernando Medroa, Vice President of Leisure and Entertainment at Alshaya Group said:“We are over the moon to offer this exciting opportunity to our explorers with the aim to bring learning about the solar system to life in a fun and unique way. KidZania’s all about educating children through entertainment while helping them get ready for a better world. With that in mind, we are proud that KidZania, through the Space Expedition, can contribute to inspiring children to learn about science and space, physics and geography in a fun and interactive way.”

Children can be amazed by the 3D art illustrations of which feature the most fascinating solar systems. They will experience navigating space stations on ice planet, operating space robots as well as undergoing Astronaut training in a highly simulated environment.