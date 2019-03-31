Embark on a Space Expedition at KidZania!

Much more than a children’s museum or family entertainment center, KidZania takes interactive entertainment and learning to an entirely new level by combining role-playing with real life. KidZania creates a children-centric city experience designed to educate and inspire 4 to 14-year olds - from arriving at the airport, to visiting a city center to exploring the city streets. We replicate the real world in a safe and self-contained over 7,000 square meter children-sized city. As in the real world, children choose activities - such as being a police officer, doctor, journalist or a shopkeeper - and earn money which they can then spend or save. KidZania operates just like a real city complete with buildings, paved streets, vehicles, a functioning economy and recognizable destinations in the form of "establishments" sponsored and branded by leading multi-national and local brands. The facilities are designed to educate through experience, fostering the development of life skills, but from a children perspective - it's all about fun.
KidZania, Inc., headquartered in Mexico, is privately held. This award-winning concept is recognized globally for its unique blend of entertainment and education for children. The first KidZania opened in Mexico City in 1999. There are currently 20 KidZania attractions in total including Monterrey, Mexico; Tokyo, Japan; Jakarta, Indonesia; Koshien, Japan; Lisbon, Portugal; Dubai, UAE; Seoul, South Korea; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Cuicuilco, Mexico; Santiago, Chile; Bangkok, Thailand; Mumbai, India; Cairo, Egypt and Istanbul, Turkey. To date, more than 20 million kids and parents have visited the facilities globally. The trajectory continues with more facilities in development, including locations in Singapore, Russia and the United States.
KidZania Kuwait is a (7,000 square meter) facility, located in The Mall - The Avenues and is operated by Alshaya.