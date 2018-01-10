Environment Agency to Put Strategic Water Reserves in International Water Summit Spotlight

During the event

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), is to turn a global spotlight onto strategic water reserves at this month’s International Water Summit (IWS), which runs at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from January 15-18 as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The dedicated focus comes as EAD, together with its collaborative partner Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (ADWEA), moves closer to unveiling a successfully completed water reserve project which has been in the planning and initial testing phase since 2002 and is expected to become a benchmark for desert regions worldwide.

EAD is aiming to raise awareness of the pressing need for a water reserve strategy, particularly in arid desert areas, and Abu Dhabi’s innovative approach to the issue through a highly informative exhibition display and workshop.

The stand display will feature an interactive, sensor-driven experience room where visitors will be guided through the emirate’s spectacular economic and social growth and the conservation efforts undertaken to attain its sustainability.

“Through this interaction, visitors will gain deeper insights into the importance of balancing nature with social and economic progress. They will also come to better understand the growth of Abu Dhabi which has been guided by these essential principles and a commitment to inter-agency governmental collaboration,” said Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, Secretary General, EAD.

“IWS provides us with a highly productive forum on which to take our message to local, regional and global audiences who are interconnected through the need to protect essential water supplies. We believe our IWS 2018 focus will spur further cross-sector and cross-border co-operation for the benefit of all in the industry and the vast communities they serve.”

EAD water experts will also join ADWEA and TRANSCO colleagues for a workshop planned for IWS on January 17 when the panel will answer audience queries on the emirate’s water reserve strategy, its future and potential global impact.