Exceptional New Year's Eve Dinner at the Restaurant at Address Boulevard

New Year's Eve Celebrations by the pool at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard

Celebrate fabulous moments as your bid adieu to 2018 at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard. A 4-course meal will deliver goodness complimented with the beautiful ambiance and the tunes of live music and our resident DJ. When the clock strikes midnight, join in the celebrations which rest assured is happening in style at the alfresco of The Restaurant.

Spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa

Indoor and Outdoor seating

Live Band and DJ music

Date: 31 December 2018

Time: 7.00pm to 3.00am

Price: Adults – AED 2800 per person; Children (6 to 11 years) – 50% off dining; Children (5 years and below) – Dine free

Entertainment: Live Band and Resident DJ

Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations by the pool at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard

Bid farewell to 2018 in style as you get together with friends and family at the main pool of The Restaurant at Address Boulevard. Dive into the party, take in the lively scene with a shimmering pool at your feet and twinkling stars above. The lively festive ambience and tunes of a live band will get you and your friends in the celebratory mood.

Al fresco dining with impressive views of the Burj Khalifa

Canapes and live cooking stations

Date: 31 December 2018

Time: 7.00pm to 3.00am

Price: Adults – AED 1800 per person; Children (6 to 11 years) – 50% off dining; Children (5 years and below) – Dine free

Entertainment: Live Band and Resident DJ

For reservations or more details, please call +97148883444 or email dine@emaar.com or visit www.myfestivedubai.com