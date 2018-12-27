The Address Hotels + Resorts, the five star premium hotel brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group sets an all-new definition for global standards of luxury. Creating a distinct positioning with the brand philosophy of ‘Where Life Happens’, The Address properties are situated in the most vibrant locations and target corporate, leisure and group travellers – particularly the international jetsetters and global high achievers who value personalised luxury.
Exceptional New Year's Eve Dinner at the Restaurant at Address Boulevard
Celebrate fabulous moments as your bid adieu to 2018 at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard. A 4-course meal will deliver goodness complimented with the beautiful ambiance and the tunes of live music and our resident DJ. When the clock strikes midnight, join in the celebrations which rest assured is happening in style at the alfresco of The Restaurant.
- Spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa
- Indoor and Outdoor seating
- Live Band and DJ music
Date: 31 December 2018
Time: 7.00pm to 3.00am
Price: Adults – AED 2800 per person; Children (6 to 11 years) – 50% off dining; Children (5 years and below) – Dine free
Entertainment: Live Band and Resident DJ
Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations by the pool at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard
Bid farewell to 2018 in style as you get together with friends and family at the main pool of The Restaurant at Address Boulevard. Dive into the party, take in the lively scene with a shimmering pool at your feet and twinkling stars above. The lively festive ambience and tunes of a live band will get you and your friends in the celebratory mood.
- Al fresco dining with impressive views of the Burj Khalifa
- Canapes and live cooking stations
Date: 31 December 2018
Time: 7.00pm to 3.00am
Price: Adults – AED 1800 per person; Children (6 to 11 years) – 50% off dining; Children (5 years and below) – Dine free
Entertainment: Live Band and Resident DJ
For reservations or more details, please call +97148883444 or email dine@emaar.com or visit www.myfestivedubai.com
