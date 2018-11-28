Exceptional Offers Await Oryx Rotana Visitors and Guests

To take advantage of the good weather and enjoy alfresco dining, the “Al Nafourah Garden” offers a special and viable deal all throughout the month.

Oryx Rotana, the five-star luxury business hotel in Doha has launched exceptional offers till the end of the year for its guests and visitors to enjoy a unique experience in an atmosphere full of indulgence and upscale services in all of the hotel’s outlets.

To take advantage of the good weather and enjoy alfresco dining, the “Al Nafourah Garden” offers a special and viable deal all throughout the month. Known for its rich fusion menu including a wide selection of cold and hot mezzah, salads and grills in addition to wide choices of main courses and desserts, diners can enjoy a sumptuous meal from 12 pm till 2 am and revel in watching live sports matches on multiple screens.

On Wednesdays, Al Nafourah Garden’s diners and guests can relish on the “Mechoui” night from 7 pm till 11 pm and spoil themselves with charcoal grilled meats and seafood, fresh Saj bread (flatbread) along with the live performance of Arabic songs and music.

Of course, family has the highest share at Oryx Rotana, Choices restaurant is inviting everybody to come and explore the last series of the Carnival Brunch. Choices will continue its fun-filled Friday with an early festive brunch on the 21st of December wherein the restaurant will be offering a wide array of international dishes, cold and hot appetizers, oriental and western desert flavors, in addition to the diverse live cooking stations and live entertainment.

For music lovers, the Jazz club at Oryx Rotana is proud to introduce its new resident band “Bright Night”. The band will perform every night from 9 pm onwards except Saturdays, playing their amazing mix of pop, disco, Nova, blues, jazz, and rock beats to provide a unique experience for hotel guests and visitors.

On this occasion, Mr. Ghassan Dalal, General Manager of Oryx Rotana said: “We always strive to satisfy the taste of our guests and visitors and please them with exceptional offers and promotions. The main objective of these offers is to emphasize the hotel's status and highlight its facilities as a favorite haven for all people seeking to stay away from work stress and enjoy a special time with their families or friends.”

“To make the offers more exciting and irresistible, all visitors will be entitled to a complimentary one-night stay for 2 when spending QAR 500 at any of the hotels F&B outlets” he added.