Falconcity of Wonders Chairman Honoured by Dubai Land Department for Contributing to the Successful Hosting of Visiting Official US Delegation

FCW is a purpose-built mega project within Dubai, featuring structures based on famous sites and the architectural marvels of the world, such as the Pyramids, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The city is shaped to represent the falcon, emblematic of the UAE's heritage.

The project is spread over an area more than 41 million square feet and will combine various commercial, residential, educational and leisure amenities with entertainment facilities, and will include apartments, villas, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, health clubs and spas, and schools and parks.

FCW is built as the most ambitious destination created to appeal to the widest audience, covering all age groups, and nationalities.