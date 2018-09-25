Gear Up for Action-Packed Thursdays, Only on OSN

Lethal Weapon

OSN, the region's leading entertainment network, premieres a string of new and returning action dramas this Super Season on OSN Series First HD.

TV fans that love high speed cop car chases, stand-offs and shootouts will be hooked by these shows:

Lethal Weapon, S3

Premieres Thursday 27 September, 8pm (KSA)

The buddy-cop series follows a pair of unlikely police partners. Season 3 sees the introduction of Murtaugh’s (Damon Wayans) new partner, Wesley Cole, played by Seann William Scott of American Pie fame.

NEW: Magnum P.I. S1

Premieres Thursday 4 October, 7pm (KSA)

This series remakes the 80s show which starred Tom Selleck as the charming private investigator. The titular Thomas Magnum is now played by Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad) and the series charts how the ex-Navy SEAL returns home from Afghanistan and uses his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii. With the first episode directed by Fast & Furious’, Justin Lin, expect full throttle action from the beginning.

S.W.A.T. S2

Premieres Thursday 4 October, 9pm (KSA)

S.W.A.T follows local lieutenant, Daniel Hondo (Shemar Moore), as he is torn between his loyalty to the streets of South Central LA and his duty to the force. After a successful debut season, season two will pick up from the events of the last episode which saw officer Jim Street (played by Alex Russell) plotting revenge after he was expelled by Hondo for disobeying orders.