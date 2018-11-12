Gemini Property Developers Restructures Board As Company Plans Expansion Into India and Saudi Arabia

Sailesh Jatania, Advisor to the Board, Gemini Property Developers

Gemini Property Developers, a Dubai based boutique real estate developer, has announced the restructuring of its Board of Directors in the wake of planned expansion. Sailesh Jatania, former Chief Executive has been promoted to the position of Board Advisor, given his extensive experience of the UAE and the region’s real estate market. He has been moved from execution to strategic role.

Sailesh’s specialties include fast track project management, financial analysis, fund raising, process implementation, cost management, contracting & negotiations and team building.

As the CEO of Gemini Property Developers, he led the real estate development business of Gemini Group. He spearheaded end-to-end project objectives, procurement, contracting, construction, sales and marketing that were instrumental in successful timely completion of Dh300 million Splendor residential project at Mohammed Bin Rashid City, the debut project of Gemini. As a result this success helped the company in raising its market positioning and gaining investor confidence.

Sailesh Jatania is a seasoned and versatile professional with more than 35 years of business management experience. Sailesh has always been aggressive and innovative team player - ready to accept new challenges. After having a humble beginning, Sailesh has come a long way to work at the helm of affairs in prestigious real estate development.

Sudhakar Rao, Chairman of Gemini Property Developers and Chairman of Board of Directors, said: “I am pleased to announce that all board members unanimously accepted Sailesh Jatania as Advisor to the Board of Gemini Group. He is humble but with a hawk’s eye. Under his supervision, Gemini received a tremendous trust of investors. Our first project - Splendor - was completed on time and we have started handing it over to the residents. This calibre of leadership is a dream for every developer. Now, we want to capitalize on his strengths to achieve new milestones as we are expanding our footprint and move to newer territories.”

Sailesh Jatania, Advisor to the Board, Gemini Property Developers, said: “I am honoured to have the confidence of Gemini Board members, who entrusted me with a heavy mandate. I will be glad to share my experience and advise the board on taking Gemini to new heights of success and achieving further growth. I am sure we can achieve it with concerted efforts coupled with reinforcing team spirit. I am pleased to see that Gemini has achieved milestone by completing Splendor at MBR City on time, which has propelled the investor confidence.”