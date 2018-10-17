Hamdan Bin Mohamed Smart University Discusses Prospects of Cooperation to Develop Educational and Intellectual Output Between UAE and Egypt

During the visit

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor, Hamdan Bin Mohamed Smart University (HBMSU) recently welcomed the visit of Dr. Mohamed El Tayeb, Assistant Minister of Higher Education for Technical Affairs, Arab Republic of Egypt and Dr. Amgad Gohary, Cultural Attaché of the Egyptian Embassy in the UAE. During the meeting, both parties discussed prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, in the field of development of a smart education system, including common channels used for the transfer, dissemination, enrichment and settlement of knowledge in the Arab world. The officials also talked about prospective joint opportunities falling in line with HBMSU's expressed keenness towards forging strategic scientific and research-based partnerships with Egyptian academic institutions. The visiting Egyptian delegation expressed admiration and inspiration from HBMSU's experiences and achievements--utilizing the university's success as a model to support Egypt's continuing efforts to build a smart learning environment that meets the requirements of the 21st century.

HBMSU officials briefed the visiting Egyptian officials on the university's latest initiatives, education and training programs, which are all aimed to help re-shape the future of smart education in the UAE and the rest of the Arab world, under the guidance of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President, HBMSU. In response, the visiting officials lauded HBMSU's ongoing efforts, including the move to harness smart technology to help bring about positive educational, social, economic and change at the local and international levels. The meeting concluded by highlighting the advanced technological structure and quality-focused initiatives that represent a key leap in localization and employment of smart technology in advancing the development of education and the transfer of knowledge to bring about a radical and positive change in the lives of communities around the world.