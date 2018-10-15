High-Level South Korean Delegates Led by Consul General Visit Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

During the visit

Follow > Disable alert for Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart ... Disable alert for Mansoor Al Awar Follow >

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), recently welcomed the visit of H.E. Chun Young Wook, Consul General of South Korea in the UAE, and his high-level delegation to the university campus, which includes Vice Consuls Kim Kyumin and Hyunju Nahm. During the visit, Dr. Al Awar shared the university's achievements in re-shaping the future of smart education in the UAE and the Arab world. The Chancellor also took the opportunity to highlight HBMSU’s initiatives focusing on the adoption of smart technology to bring about positive educational and social change at the local and international levels.

The South Korean visitors also learned about the university’s academic programs developed to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, and the use of artificial intelligence. The features of HBMSU’s Smart Advising System were also discussed, specifically its role in the localization and employment of smart technology to promote the development of education and the transfer of knowledge to bring about a radical and positive change in the life of societies around the world. This is in line with the directives of H. H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the University. Dr. Al Awar also reiterated the university's commitment to continuously collaborate with international academic and research institutions, including South Korean educational organizations, to further enhance the education system in the UAE and prepare the country’s future leaders.