Hilton Hotel Promoted Mohammed Tariq Deen as New GM

Mohammed Tariq Deen, General Manager

Jabal Omar Hilton Makkah & Convention Center, a leading name in the hospitality sector, is proud to announce that Mohammed Tariq Deen has been promoted as General Manager. Mohammed Tariq Deen has been with Hilton for the past 20 years with extensive experience in the hospitality sector. Most recently, he worked as the Hotel Manager of Jabal Omar Hilton Suites Makkah.

For the past 34 years, Mohammed Tariq Deen has been excelling in the hospitality sector, having worked with several 5-star hotels globally. As the newly appointed General Manager, Mohammed Tariq Deen will lead the implementation of Hilton’s growth strategy, while managing all the operational activities.

Mohammed Tariq Deen has always shown an immense level of dedication towards facilitating the pilgrimage and ensuring that only the best quality service is provided to all guests. In Makkah, he is known to be a man of challenging tasks and has been serving the guests of Allah for 20 years. He aims to make sure that all the pilgrims who come to perform the Holy act of Hajj and Umrah get the best facilities and the most satisfying hassle-free stay in line with traditional Hilton Hospitality.

He always personally welcomes his guests to ensure that all their needs are met so that they can focus entirely on worshipping Allah and fulfilling their souls. Jabal Omar Hilton Makkah & Convention Center's entire team is glad and happy to have Mohammed Tariq Deen heading the leading hotel in the hospitality sector.