Housni Al Yaman Joins the Family of City Centre Rotana Doha

Housni Al Yaman, Director of Business Development, City Centre Rotana Doha

Follow > Disable alert for Al Yaman Disable alert for City Centre Rotana Doha Follow >

City Centre Rotana Doha, one of leading hospitality properties in town, is pleased to announce the appointment of Housni Al Yaman as the hotel’s new Director of Business Development. In his new role, he will be responsible of recognizing and identifying potential opportunities and partnerships that will benefit the hotel and lead to further development of business.

Al Yaman is a graduate from the Technical Institute of Hospitality at the Lebanese University. He has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality sector during which he was responsible for sales, marketing and events.

He started his professional career at the Monroe Hotels in the Lebanese capital, where he was the Cluster Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing. Al Yaman joined La Cigale Hotel Qatar, where he worked for 9 years from the pre-opening phase of the hotel in 2006 till 2015 as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Al Yaman’s long experience in Qatar has enabled him garner comprehensive knowledge about the local market. His competence in the virtues of the local culture and traditions has been a key in understanding relationships among the various elements of the market and create new customers.

Later, Al Yaman returned to Lebanon to lead the Sales, Marketing and Banqueting team at the Le Bristol Hotel for 2 years. His experience also includes Head of Business Development at Standards Consultants the leading organization in the fields of Human Resources & Business Management Consultancy, Training & Development.

Welcoming Al Yaman, Martin Kendall, General Manager of City Centre Rotana Doha said, “We are delighted to welcome a skilled and experienced hospitality expert to join the family of City Centre Rotana Doha. The vast knowledge of Housni Al Yaman in this sector is a great addition to our management team”.

“In his new role, Al Yaman will be working on developing and supporting the continued growth of the hotel in Qatar with his extensive knowledge and experience in the industry and its distinguished relations in the local market and its industries’ leaders and decision-makers” he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Housni Al Yaman said, “I am delighted to join the family of City Centre Rotana Doha and look forward to working together with its distinguished team,

who have accomplished and achieved multiple successes in a short period. We will all work together to continue the path of success and attain more achievements to serve the hotel and expand the network of customers and be at the good thought of every single individual visiting us”.