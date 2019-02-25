J. Walter Thompson Wins Msheireb Properties’ Account, Qatar-Based Property Developer

The launch communication and first tactical campaigns will be unveiled shortly leveraging traditional and digital media for a smart, 21st century campaign.

J. Walter Thompson Doha – part of the J. Walter Thompson Company, the world’s best known marketing communications brand and a WPP company – announced today that it has been appointed by Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable developer and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development, to act as their lead advertising communications partner.

A full roster of nine major international and local agencies pitched for the high-profile account. J. Walter Thompson’s powerful combination of innovative brand solutions built from human insight, creativity, local knowledge and global resources ultimately secured the prestigious business.

J. Walter Thompson will develop a communications strategy and creative campaign to support Msheireb Properties’ development project in 2019 as it prepares for a year of activation on Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) – which recently took top award honours at the Smart City World Expo Congress in Barcelona. MDD’s regeneration of Doha’s historic old town, focuses on smart and sustainable living. J. Walter Thompson will be positioning the flagship project to generate visitor footfall as the development is activated, and continue to drive residential, commercial and retail tenants.

Clark Williams, Marketing Director at Msheireb Properties, said: “As the developer behind the world’s Smartest and most Sustainable fully-built city district in the world, we were seeking a communication partner that was up to the challenge and opportunity that promoting our firm and our developments represented. We believe JWT has that collaborative capability and shares our values of excellence and innovation.”

J. Walter Thompson Doha Managing Director, Chady Janho, added: “We are excited to partner with such an innovative company, sharing our passion for modern technology whilst being committed to retaining cultural heritage. Revolutionizing the power of legacy through our work together, we look forward to a successful partnership.”

The launch communication and first tactical campaigns will be unveiled shortly leveraging traditional and digital media for a smart, 21st century campaign.