KidZania and The Sultan Center Reignite Partnership

KidZania Kuwait

KidZania Kuwait, the exciting kid-sized metropolis in Kuwait, has renewed a long-term partnership withThe Sultan Center (TSC), Kuwait’s leading supermarket and general merchandise retailer. Children can now visit the completely renewed and refurbished supermarket establishment which offers young visitors the opportunity to role-play different jobs or to be customers.The renewed five-year partnership came as a result of the success both parties had witnessed over the past years in accomplishing aligned business and marketing objectives.

By continuing this partnership, KidZania and TSC will continue empower more children in Kuwait, by equipping them with the resources and knowledge they need andproviding an enriching and positive experience for children, all with a fun and interactive environment. Through roleplay, children will continue learning about the different jobs in a supermarket including a cashier, a baker and a deli assistant. They can also choose to be customers and shop for groceries, enabling them to identify and understand supermarket procedures, introduce them to the basics of financial literacy and foster their self-esteem and interaction with other children through team-building exercises.

Commenting on the renewed partnership with KidZania, Makram Malaeb, Chief Commercial Officer for The Sultan Center said: “As the leading Retailer, in Kuwait, we are happy to provide kids with the opportunityto have fun through the experience of role playing in renewed and refurbished establishment. Our renewed partnership provides us with an innovative platform to engage with kids and take them through the experiences of choice, brands and value-added consumption which is an important educational aspect of the shopping experience and helps them gain an awareness of the relationship between earning and purchasing. in a friendly fun-filled atmosphere that is part of TSC’s mission. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with KidZania and are proud to be part of its successful journey in Kuwait, we look forward to accomplishing further common goals in the years to come.”

Fernando Medroa, Vice President of Leisure and Entertainment at Alshaya Group said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with The Sultan Center. At the refurbished establishment kids learn the nuances of typical transactions, operational procedures, inventory control as well as dealing with customers. It is our constant endeavor to enrich the KidZania experience, making it authentic, immersive and rewarding for kids through differentiating platforms where they will discover real-life skills."

With 60 stores across the Middle East, The Sultan Center aims to continue inspiring children and enhance a child's social development; motor skills, coordination sense and provide them with an educational experience through participation in an exercise of trust, respect, tolerance and empathy towards people with different capacities.