Leopold’s of London ِAbu Dhabi Introduces New Healthy Menu With GuavaPass

Leopold’s of London, in collaboration with GuavaPass inspires healthy living this 2018 with the launch of the Healthy Joys menu, a new dining concept that features a range of healthy, flavorful and high quality suggestions.

A menu that highlights clean eating, the Healthy Joys menu offers highly nutritional dishes, rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that perfectly fulfil the latest nutritional requirements while satisfying, nourishing, and purifying discerning gourmands thanks to the perfect balance of calories and nutrients.

Chef Razeem of Leopold’s of London, Nation Towers said, “The Healthy Joys menu features well-balanced snacks, mains and desserts that exemplify an organically savory tastes. With the use of locally-sourced products, natural sugars and seasoning, each menu offering is packed with complex carbohydrates, fiber, protein and good fats that compliments different levels of diets, and exercises.”

In an exclusive launch, the fitness obsessed team of Guava Pass were able to indulge in healthy yet tasty gastronomies including Farm Salad with Fennel & Kale, Gourmet Hammour with Broccoli Couscous, and Chia Pudding with Berries & Honey that are paired with all-natural refreshments, signature coffee roasts and exotic tea blends.

Sophie Pless, Manager of GuavaPass said, “We’re really excited to unveil our collaboration with Leopold’s of London, who have successfully achieved delivering a course of delicious yet nutritious cuisines. We are inviting all Guavas and fitness enthusiasts to enjoy the selection of GuavaPass- GuavaPass-approved dishes – ideally post workout! As a reward for ordering from our exclusive menu guests will also get a chance to receive an exciting fitness surprise here at Leopold’s of London.”

Marketing & Communications Manager of Leopold’s of London, Alona Kushnarenko explained, “Our new nutrient-filled menu centers on the concept of leading a wholesome, healthy living through superb cuisine selections that remains guilt-free while delivering a very satiating dining experience for our guests.”