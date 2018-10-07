Leopold’s of London Debuts New Menu With Mega-Giveaway Promos

Leopold’s of London.

Leopold’s of London, UAE’s favourite English-inspired boutique restaurant is debuting its highly anticipated new menu with a Mega-Giveaway promotional campaign, offering diners the opportunity to score free dining experiences, free delivery, free bespoke cakes, and an exciting trip for two to London!

As part of the Mega-Giveaway promotional campaign, diners can drop in their contact details to participate in the restaurant’s exciting weekly raffle draws, and the highly anticipated Grand Raffle Draw, for which the winner will be announced on 15 January 2019. The weekly draw sees three winners who will receive a free dining experience, free delivery benefits and a free customised cake respectively. The ultimate Grand Raffle Draw provides the winner with a Grand Prize trip to London for two with flights and accommodation.

What’s more? For a chance to win freebies worth AED 3000 - AED 5000, catch Leopold’s of London live on radio with Channel 4 in November. Listeners can participate in interactive games and challenges with the Channel 4 team who will be on air straight from Leopold’s of London JBR, so tune in folks!

Commenting on the launch of the new menu, Brand Chef of Leopold’s of London, Abs Patil said, “The team and I are thrilled to launch our new menu with a twist. The Mega-Giveaway Promotional Campaign is unlike anything we’ve done before and I can't wait for guests to experience our new dishes designed to inspire and bring people together.”

Embark on a culinary adventure and explore Leopold's of London’s new flavours which includes the notorious Beef Wellington- a curated tenderloin steak with turkey ham encased in a veil of mushroom and truffle duxelles, garnished with peppercorn sauce and asparagus, creamy Burrata, London Steak Sandwich with Tartar Sauce, and Pumpkin & Ricotta Rotolo- a roasted butternut squash, wilted spinach and ricotta cheese, rolled in fresh pasta and Sicilian tomato sauce.

Taking centre stage at the menu launch is the ultimate meat lover’s Shepherd’s Pie, which boasts a succulent braised beef ragu with plum tomatoes and peas, served with mashed potatoes dolloped in homemade gravy.

“We're constantly reinventing our restaurant to stay exciting, modern, fresh and relevant, while staying true to our roots,” concluded Patil.

For more information on the Raffle Draws, visit Leopold’s of London’s Instagram page @leopoldsoflondon. Entries for the Mega-Giveaway Promotional Campaign will be accepted until 31 December 2018.