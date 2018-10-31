Leopold’s of London Heads to Taste of Abu Dhabi 2018

The English restauranteur is most notorious for its mouth-watering truffle burgers, crunchy fish & chips, juicy lasagna, chicken & mushroom pie.

Foodies of the UAE are offered the best of gourmet British fare, courtesy of Leopold’s of London at Taste of Abu Dhabi 2018, which will run through 8-10 November in Yas Island’s du Arena.

Commenting on Leopold’s of London’s participation at Taste of Abu Dhabi 2018, Michael John Olvera, the Director of Operations said, “Catch simple but delicious food that offer patrons a harmony of flavors and an exceptional gastronomic experience that is unlike any other”.

The English restauranteur is most notorious for its mouth-watering truffle burgers, crunchy fish & chips, juicy lasagna, chicken & mushroom pie, snack-worthy chicken skewers and its signature carrot cake. In addition to these cult favourites, visitors can get their hands on some of the innovative dishes off Leopold’s of London’s new menu, which includes Beef Wellington, and Shepherd’s Pie.

Olvera said Taste of Abu Dhabi was regarded as one of the great food and entertainment celebrations throughout the UAE and the region. “There is no other festival like it which brings people together to celebrate the best of international cuisine, entertainment and culture”.

“The star-studded lineup of musical acts and entertainment is the perfect appetizer before indulging in the mouthwatering selection of dishes at our kiosk, where guests can also experience firsthand the quality and freshness of our offerings. Our participation at Taste of Abu Dhabi will help us tell the story of authentic British cuisine in the capital, and we look forward to putting the soul in soul food this season,” concluded Olvera.