Leopold’s of London Hosts Pre-Launch Party for Its New Menu

Leopold’s of London, the go-to English joint in the UAE, hosted the ultimate pre-launch event exclusively for the country’s media and influencers to give them a taste of new tantalizing dishes that will be launching on the 15th of October. The Abu Dhabi event took place at the restaurant’s Nation Towers branch, and the Dubai event at the stylish Jumeirah Beach Residences branch in a private long table setup.

Food enthusiasts were taken on a remarkable culinary trip, where they enjoyed Leopold’s new innovative dishes. Each dish was crafted with premium and fresh ingredients from sweet to savory including their moist Red Velvet Skillet Cookie and notorious Beef Wellington. The event started with newly launched drinks, such as, Red Sangria, refreshing Charcoal Lemonade, and creamy Red Velvet Latte. It was followed by a variety of Arabic mezzes, fresh creamy burrata with grilled veggies, and flavorful bruschetta’s. Among the mains included the infamous Lamb Shank, Pumpkin and Ricotta Rotolo floating in Sicilian tomato sauce, and Peri-Peri Chicken. Taking center stage was every meat lover’s paradise, Shepherd’s Pie which featured braised beef wagyu, homemade mash potatoes topped with a saucy gravy.

The event ended on a sweet note with indulgences including the honey cake, and Red Velvet Skillet cookie which is a straight ticket to food haven. Every patron also went back home with an incredible goodie bag with freshly baked macaroons.

The Marketing Manager Alona Khushnarenko commented, “On behalf of the Leopold’s of London team, we’d like to thank everyone who joined us during our events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event was a great opportunity to interact with our media and influencer friends and have them experience our exquisite new menu crafted by an expert culinary team lead by Chef Abs Patil.”