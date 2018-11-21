Leopold’s of London Named Best Tea Room in Dubai at Fact Dining Awards Dubai 2018

The traditionally English restauranteur has been lauded for its innovative and distinctive approach to modern British cuisine, and its extensive portfolio of tea and coffee varieties.

Follow > Disable alert for London Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Leopold’s of London, the UAE’s leading English restauranteur has been honored with the ‘Best Tea Room of Dubai’ title by the Fact Awards Dubai 2018, hailed as the Oscars of the ‘Food and Beverage Industry’.

The traditionally English restauranteur has been lauded for its innovative and distinctive approach to modern British cuisine, and its extensive portfolio of tea and coffee varieties.

Commenting on Leopold’s of London’s win, Michael John Olvera, the Director of Operations said, “To be chosen as the best from the many prestigious businesses in Dubai’s dynamic cafe, and restaurant sector is a true honour. It reflects our commitment to consistently displaying the highest standards of excellence, innovation and professionalism which have come to be expected from Dubai’s dining public.”

The awards take into account, innovation, quality and taste of the food served, the service and the creativity of the atmosphere. Leopold’s of London delivers on all three, where dishes are brought to life with carefully articulated experiences that include trendy aesthetics, a warm ambience and the best of the best standards of hospitality.

“It’s the attention to detail that sets Leopold’s of London apart from the crowd as an award-winning tea room,” concluded Olvera.