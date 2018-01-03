Leopold’s of London Shines at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2017 in Abu Dhabi

England’s famous restaurateur opens its coffee shop at the same pavilion of ADFCA, bringing the dynamics of British cuisines to life with the freshest Arabian ingredients in the country.

Leopold’s of London, together with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, highlighted the vibrant blend of UAE’s rich culinary history with its participation at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2017, one of the biggest cultural festivals in the city taking place at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

England’s famous chic restaurateur opens its cozy coffee shop at the same pavilion of Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, bringing the dynamics of British cuisines to life with the freshest Arabian ingredients found in the country. Bound to leave taste buds wanting more, Leopold’s of London is set to showcase sumptuous selections of some Arabic sweets and Leopold’s finest pastries. Not to miss are an exotic assortment of coffee brews and a lavish tea library perfected by the restaurant’s very own Master Roaster and Tea Doctor.

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival revives the local and the global legacy of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in a one of a kind cultural event that aims to bring people of all nations in one platform. The festival offers a glimpse of the country’s opulent heritage together with participating countries from around the world in an entertaining and interactive set of events, performances and pavilions.

For more information about Leopold’s of London, email marketing@starcorporation.net. To purchase tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi, visit tasteabudhabi.com.