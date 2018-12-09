Make This Festive Season Memorable at City Centre Rotana Doha

To add value to the range of offerings, City Center Rotana Doha has announced a 30% discount on all hotel facilities, if bookings are confirmed before December 11th.

City Centre Rotana Doha, one of the leading hospitality properties in town has unveiled a series of remarkable offers to mark the end of the season, including stays, fine dining and Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club promotions, aiming to bring delight and pleasure to the hearts of guests and visitors during this period of the year.

City Centre Rotana Doha has crafted a special offer for stays during the festive season allowing its guests to enjoy quality time with their loved ones and live an unforgettable memorable experience during the holidays. The offer includes complimentary breakfast and dinner at the hotel’s renowned all-day dining restaurant "Olive Oil", in addition to complimentary internet, upgrade to next room category, free access to the outdoor swimming pool. Moreover, guests will be entitled for a 20% discount in all F&B outlets and laundry services with the possibility of late check out at 6.00 pm.

City Centre Rotana Doha also aims to provide guests with the opportunity to enjoy all kinds of offers at “Caramel”- the lobby lounge. Caramel’s offers start with high tea with festive twist, which offers its guests an unlimited serving of decadent sweets including a selection of teas, scones, sandwiches, pastries, oriental sweets, all freshly prepared by the talented team of pastry chefs on daily basis from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm with the addition of Salmon or Beef wellington and the nitrogen ice cream on Thursdays only.

Moreover, for fun and joyful times, children will be able to build and decorate a gingerbread house on December 7 and 14, starting from 10 am. For sweet lovers and taste connoisseurs, Caramel offers them during the festive season, the opportunity to try the special yule log cakes, which are made using the finest fresh ingredients by expert chefs and to choose from an array of handcrafted festive goodies daily from 11.30 am till 3.00 pm. Caramel Lobby lounge is also offering its customer the opportunity to order a Turkey in 3 flavors, the Special Arabian Style Turkey, Classic and Wellington.

Olive oil, the renowned all-day dining restaurant with its variety of international dishes and its distinctive and elegant atmosphere will be tempting guests with live jazz and a range of offers during December, including the Special Festive Eve Dinner Buffet on the 24th of December from 6.30 pm till midnight, the festive lunch buffet on the 25th December 2018 from 12.30 pm till 3.00pm. French cuisine lovers will be able to enjoy a French Night with Festive Twist on the 25th of December from 6.30 pm till 10.30 pm and the grand finale will be on 31st December 2018 , where the restaurant invites all to indulge in the best international culinary from 6.30 pm till 2.00 am.

For the authentic Lebanese food lover, a special menu rich in oriental flavors will be available to celebrate the end of the season in a festive atmosphere with the Lebanese singer Fadi Kfoury, who will take the guests on an exceptional musical journey on December 31 from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am.

Teatro, the 5-star award winning restaurant at City Centre Rotana Doha, will satisfy all the guests' expectations and fill their senses with a special festive menu on 24 December from 6:30 pm to 1:00 am. On the 25th of December, guests will be able to enjoy a blend of exclusive Japanese experience with the Sax and Sushi with festive twist starting from 5.30 pm till 11.30 pm. For the gourmet, the restaurant chefs will prepare an exclusive menu of 5 items to celebrate a special dinner on the New Year’s Eve in a BAL DE MASQUE theatrical experience on the beats of live jazz music on December 31st from 6:30 pm to 2:00 pm.

Furthermore, Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club has also introduced its festive offers for guests looking for comfort and relaxation such as the French Vanilla Dream Festive Massage, the Festive Facial and the Bodylines Festive Personalized Package, which allow guests to choose between a combination of massage and body scrub from the list of exquisite treatments and get a free dinner vouchers for two at Olive Oil restaurant. Gift cards are also available to give to friends or relatives to experience and enjoy the best health treatments at City Center Rotana Doha.

On this occasion, Martin Kendall, General Manager of City Centre Rotana Doha said, “We thank our guests, visitors and patrons for their continuous support for our brand, especially during 2018. In recognition of this support, we decided to launch a range of distinctive offers in most of our outlets and facilities specially curated for the month of December. The aim of these multiple offers is to provide an unparalleled and exceptional experience for all, in light of our keenness to meet the requirements and aspirations of our guests and visitors from different segments of society. I am certain that our various offers will appeal to everyone who will visit us during this month”.