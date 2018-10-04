Mall of the Emirates Opens Exclusive ‘Art From the Heart’ Exhibition Depicting Ancient Chinese Societies to Mark Chinese Golden Week

Visitors can experience a variety of activities for free throughout Chinese Golden Week.

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia - is celebrating Chinese Golden Week at Mall of the Emirates this week with an exclusive exhibition, ‘The Art of Golden Week’, and cultural activities in collaboration the Global Overseas Chinese Calligraphy Association and the Chinese Art Week Committee.

The seven-day exhibition, which opened on the auspicious occasion of Chinese National Day on October 1, can be viewed by visitors in the ‘Art from the Heart’ gallery located in the mall’s Luxury Wing on Level 1.

The exhibition and celebratory week at Mall of the Emirates was inaugurated by Hussain Moosa, the Mall Manager of Mall of the Emirates and Li Dongxia, the Chairman of Global Overseas Chinese Calligraphy Association, in the presence of government officials and Chinese artists whose artworks are part of the exhibition. During the opening ceremony, guests were treated to a showcase of Chinese traditions and culture with a live demonstration of beautiful paintings and delicate calligraphy, traditional Chinese music and dance performances, and a touching recital of famous ancient Chinese poetry by a group of children.

Visitors can experience a variety of activities for free throughout Chinese Golden Week, including traditional performances, folk dances, open painting classes, tea art shows and discussion exchanges.

Key highlights include calligraphy sessions and live painting demonstrations in the mall’s Level 1 Luxury Wing on October 5 and 6 from 4pm – 8pm where visitors have an opportunity to learn about the Chinese culture.