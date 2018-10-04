Mall of the Emirates Opens Exclusive ‘Art From the Heart’ Exhibition Depicting Ancient Chinese Societies to Mark Chinese Golden Week

Mall of the Emirates, the ultimate leisure, entertainment and shopping resort opened in September 2005. Strategically located in the heart of what is now deemed "New Dubai", this 223,000 square metre centre offers a full range of shopping, leisure, and entertainment.
Mall of the Emirates features 520 international brands, including department, fashion, lifestyle, sports, electronics and home furnishing stores and the largest Carrefour in the city. The compelling family leisure offerings include a Magic Planet family entertainment area, a 14-screen multiplex cinema, the world-renowned Ski Dubai, a five star Kempinski Hotel, The Pullman Dubai Hotel, the Mall's 500-seat DUCTAC community theatre and accompanying arts centre, and over 85 coffee shops and restaurants.
Contact Information:
Sheikh Zayed Road,
4th Interchange,
Al Barsha,
P.O. Box 72999
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates