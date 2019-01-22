Multinational Carrefour Relies on SAS AI to Optimize Supply Chain Management and Reduce Food Waste

Carrefour is one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world. The brand was launched in the region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in 38 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
In 1995, Carrefour opened its first hypermarket in City Centre Deira UAE and through the years, expanded to over 220 Carrefour stores in 15 countries across the region, serving over 200,000 customers a day.
Carrefour operates different hypermarket and supermarket stores to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base. In line with the brand’s commitment to provide the widest range of quality products and value for money, Carrefour today offers an unrivalled choice of more than 100,000 food and non-food products as well as thousands of household goods.
Carrefour is dedicated to rewarding its loyal customers and offering access to a unique and pleasant shopping experience through special offers and promotions throughout the year. Carrefour is committed to continued business growth in convenient locations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to create great moments for everyone, every day.