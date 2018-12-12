New Director of Sales & Marketing at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Soner Yesilelma, Director of Sales & Marketing, Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Rixos Bab Al Bahr is proud to announce the appointment of Soner Yesilelma as the property's Director of Sales & Marketing.

Yesilelma joins the ultra-all-inclusive lifestyle resort with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, garnered from successful stints in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Egypt. Prior to this, he worked with Rixos Hotels Egypt for six years in the capacity of Regional Director of Sales & Marketing. His career has given him experience in revenue strategy, branding and luxury hospitality across global markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Yesilelma said, “"I am extremely excited to continue my career with the prestigious Rixos brand, and join a team with such an outstanding reputation within the UAE. I look forward to nurturing relationships with strategic partners, and deliver exceptional, authentic experiences to guests, as this is key in creating a distinct resort that guests will love.”

In his new role, Yesilelma will handle all marketing and public relations efforts for Rixos Bab Al Bahr. Additionally, he will oversee group and leisure sales while developing business strategies that drive growth, increase revenue and exceed goals. Furthermore, he will also oversee the scheduling and assignment of resources to assist various endeavours, while recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees.

Sami Kaplanci, the General Manager of Rixos Bab Al Bahr said in a statement, “It is a great pleasure to welcome Soner to the team. Marketing and innovation have always been a fundamental core focus of our establishment, and I am confident that his expertise will continue to drive and enhance our awareness and success in Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive hospitality market.”