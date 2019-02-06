Nexus Named Personal Lines Broker of the Year at MENA Insurance Awards 2019

Awards recognise exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

Nexus Group, the largest financial advisor in the GCC, has been named ‘Personal Lines Broker of the Year’ at the MENA Insurance Awards 2019.

The event rewards and recognises those MENA-based insurers, reinsurers and brokers that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

“We are very proud to have been recognised by the awards’ judges, and this is a testament to the continuing hard work and professionalism of the Nexus team,” said Nexus Group CEO Tarun Khanna.

“We are in the fortunate position of having a successful, recognised and trusted brand in Nexus, which helps us serve the most discerning clients, and we are extremely thankful to them for the trust they place in us.”

He added: “The MENA Insurance Awards promote excellence and high standards throughout the insurance sector, ultimately supporting better services for our customers.”

The MENA Insurance Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts across 25 categories and presented to brokers, insurers, support services and individuals. Nexus received the award at a gala dinner held at Dubai’s Ritz-Carlton DIFC hotel on 30 th January. It is the 22 nd prestigious industry award Nexus has won in its 12-year history.

Headquartered in Dubai, Nexus Insurance Brokers has operations across the GCC region and provides a range of products sourced from some of the world’s most respected financial services and insurance companies. These include life insurance, savings plans, employee benefits, general insurance and various classes of commercial insurance.