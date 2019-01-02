Ooredoo’s Oman Digital Tutorial App Ranks Number One Educational App on Apple and Google Play

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo

Ooredoo’s Oman Digital Tutorial App has been a huge success since its launch in May 2018 with almost 130,000 downloads recorded to date. Developed in collaboration with Muhammed & Ann Trading, this comprehensive academic app has become the preferred learning platform for youth and adults in Oman and the GCC, ranking as the number one free educational app in Google Play and the Apple Store.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, “We are proud to see such exciting results from the Oman Digital Tutorial App and will continue to identify new ways to further develop it and add even more courses to help users reach their full educational potential. The uniqueness of this App is that the digital platform provides both convenience and a huge range of subject options. Whether you are a parent or a student in school or university, or even an adult who would like to learn more, this App is continuously enhanced to meet the needs of today’s educational and professional development trends.”

Launched as part of Ooredoo’s CSR umbrella; Ooredoo Goodwill, the company invested to provide people of all ages with an easily accessible, free educational learning tool. Today, this acclaimed digital initiative covers a long list of audio and visual courses, including web design, HTML, programming, English and IELTS exams, literacy curriculums, as well as grade level specific topics for those in grades 1-12. It also offers courses on cloud computing, information security, Java for advanced levels and IC3 global certification. In addition, users can learn more about the fourth industrial revolution as well as take self-development class developed for trainers, teachers, and psychologists within Oman and across the Middle East.

Users in Oman or across the GCC can download the app on their smartphones and devices from the Apple store or Google Play by searching for Oman Digital Tutorial.