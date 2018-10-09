Ooredoo Teams up with STARZ PLAY for ‘Best Digital Content Service’ Honours at Telecom World Middle East

Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Setting a new benchmark in the telecoms industry, Ooredoo, teaming up with STARZ PLAY, won ‘Best Digital Content Service’ in the 2018 Telecoms World Middle East Awards for providing the best streaming experience in the region. The annual awards recognised leaders in different telecoms areas throughout the Middle East, for their innovation and revolutionising the industry.

The award came in recognition of Ooredoo TV Go, as ‘Best Digital Content Service’. Ooredoo TV Go is the first telco led OTT only TV proposition in the region. Providing customers with access to best in class video content with some fantastic partners, its library includes over 6,000 hours of Arabic, Bollywood and Western shows and movies. Available to both prepaid and postpaid customers through the app 24/7, this entirely new TV experience provides High Definition entertainment at the simple click of a button on both iOS and Android compatible devices anywhere.

Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said “Ooredoo is a company with innovation in its DNA and Ooredoo TV Go is one of our most exciting digital innovations. As Oman’s data experience leaders, we wanted to offer our customers an entertainment hub that provides them with endless hours of their favourite shows and the latest blockbusters. This award is a testament of how our efforts came to fruition and we look forward setting yet another market first soon.”

Danny Bates, CCO & Co-Founder, STARZ PLAY commented: “The combination of SVOD platforms and telecom operators offers Arab consumers a seamless viewing experience and our partnership with Ooredoo is a solid example of how to deliver both maximum value and convenience to customers. I would like to take this chance and congratulate Ooredoo for this well-deserved accolade and I look forward to maintaining this relationship in the future.”

The accolades join a long list of awards won by Ooredoo over the years, with each milestone further proving the company’s dedication to excellence and digital transformation.